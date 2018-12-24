New Voter Scam Targets Senior Citizens

December 24, 2018

A new voting scam targeting senior citizens is circulating via standard mail.



Packages labeled “Do Your Part: Vote” are finding their way to senior centers and local mailboxes, and intend to scam people into giving their credit card information. The forms inside contain questions about the government and social security, and ask for a donation to make sure your vote is counted. The documents say they are from The Seniors Center and Executive Director Dan Perrin.



Local law enforcement advises residents and businesses to beware of the new scams and take the appropriate precautions. If anyone suspects they may have fallen victim to a scam, contact local police. (AV)