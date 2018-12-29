New Judge Named To 30th Circuit Court In Ingham County

December 29, 2018

An Okemos woman has been appointed judge of the 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County.



Governor Rick Snyder recently appointed Wanda Stokes of Okemos to the 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County. Snyder said as a lawyer in private practice, as a Michigan Assistant Attorney General, and as a member of his cabinet, Wanda has exhibited integrity and a keen knowledge of the law and high ethical standards – adding those qualities will make her a fine addition to the 30th Circuit Court. Stokes is the Director of the Talent Investment Agency. She previously served in the Office of General Counsel at Ford Motor Company; as a private practice attorney; as a Michigan Assistant Attorney General, and as a deputy director in the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. Stokes earned a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and a law degree from University of Detroit Mercy.



Stokes fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William E. Collette. She must seek election in November 2020 for a full term. (JM)