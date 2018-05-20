Water Park to Open Next Weekend at Brighton Recreation Area

May 20, 2018

Water parks are scheduled to open for the Memorial Day weekend at three Michigan state parks, including Livingston County's Brighton Recreation Area. The Department of Natural Resources calls the parks "floating playgrounds."



The water parks include Jump Island on Bishop Lake in Livingston County’s Hamburg Township, southwest of Brighton. Water Warrior Island is in the Upper Peninsula on Lake Michigamme at Van Riper State Park in Marquette County., while the WhoaZone is at Heron Beach at the Holly Recreation Area in Oakland County.



Jump Island in the Brighton Recreation Area has an inflatable iceberg slide, while the WhoaZone has an obstacle course and Water Warrior Island features 20-foot water slides. A state Recreation Passport is required for entry into most state parks, state forest campgrounds, boating access sites and state trailheads. Admission to the water parks carries an additional fee and reservations are recommended. (AP/TT)