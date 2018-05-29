Brighton Business Receives International Historical Designation

May 29, 2018

A Livingston County business has been recognized for its historical contribution to the metalworking industry.



Weld Mold Company of Brighton received a Historical Landmark Designation from ASM International, a professional organization for materials scientists and metallurgists. The company was recognized for its development of the flood welding process, which, “facilitated the repair of steel alloy forging dies, thereby extending their lifetime and productivity."



The first flood weld was recorded in 1952, seven years after the company’s founding. The ASM Historical Landmarks Designation was established in 1969 to identify permanently the many sites and events that have played a prominent part in the discovery, development, and growth of metals and metalworking.



Other landmarks to receive the award include the Statue of Liberty and The Eiffel Tower. A ceremony was held at the company’s Rickett Road location earlier this month to officially receive the plaque from ASM. In addition, Brighton Township Clerk Ann Bollin requested that the Brighton Area Historical Society recognize the achievement.



From Left to Right - Darryl Hammock, Tyler Hammock, and Dr. Fred Schmidt, President of ASM International. Picture courtesy of Ann Bollin. (JK)