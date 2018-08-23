Whitmore Lake Man Killed By Street Racers

A Whitmore Lake man was killed Wednesday after being struck by two people accused of illegal street racing.



The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says the 62-year-old man was pulling onto Ecorse near South Harris in Ypsilanti Township at about 10 a.m., the same time witnesses reported an Audi and Chrysler 300 speeding to pass each other on the road. Sheriff's spokesman Derrick Jackson said that after colliding with the victim’s Ford Fusion, both motorists kept going but crashed, with one of the vehicles hitting three parked cars at a gas station on the north side of the road. Both drivers fled on foot. Investigators apprehended one, a 31-year-old Ypsilanti resident, a short time later. The other driver remained on the run. The 62-year-old Whitmore Lake man died at the scene.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at (734) 994-2911. (JK)