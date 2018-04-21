Whitmore Lake Boating Access Site To Temporarily Close

April 21, 2018

Construction is getting underway at the Whitmore Lake boating access site.



The boat launch will temporarily close for site improvements beginning next week. Site enhancements will include improved ramp accessibility, as a result of paving a small portion of Northshore Drive, as well as enhanced maneuverability of the existing double-lane ramp due to enlarging the launch lanes. The project also will include the redesign of the site access road to include a boat tie-down lane, a new entrance booth and parking for law enforcement.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources advises that when the project starts, the ramp and parking lot will close for grading for an estimated 2-3 weeks, and re-open after grading is completed. The boat launch will then close again for final paving in June. The access site road will be closed for the duration of construction. Officials say boaters who want to access the site when open for use should enter from Northshore Drive. Work should be completed by the end of June.



Additional information regarding the closure is available through the link provided. (JM)