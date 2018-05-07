Whitmore Lake Public Boat Launch To Temporarily Re-Open

May 7, 2018

Construction continues at the Whitmore Lake boating access site, although the launch ramp will temporarily re-open this week.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is making site improvements to the public boat launch. The ramp and parking lot closed the week of April 23rd for grading and other work. The launch ramp is scheduled to temporarily re-open this Wednesday at 5pm and remain open through Sunday. The launch ramp will then close again on Monday, May 14th and it’s estimated that it will re-open around Memorial Day. Site enhancements include improved ramp accessibility, as a result of paving a small portion of Northshore Drive, as well as enhanced maneuverability of the existing double-lane ramp due to enlarging the launch lanes. The project also includes the re-design of the site access road to include a boat tie-down lane, a new entrance booth and parking for law enforcement.



The access site road will be closed for the duration of construction. Officials say boaters who want to access the site when open for use should enter from Northshore Drive. Additional information regarding the closure is available through the provided link. (JM)