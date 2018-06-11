Project Playground Fundraiser Close To Goal

June 11, 2018

A fundraising drive for a new playground for students at Whitmore Lake Elementary has almost hit the finish line.



The playground is original to the school and long overdue for repairs. Along with aging equipment, poor drainage on the site often causes the playground to become unusable during wet weather. As a result, the school, with help from the community, earlier launched Project Playground: 50K for Play to help pay for the required fixes. Organizers say there is a lot of momentum going as another Recess Hero, the Whitmore Lake Public Schools PTO, came through with another investment today. That took their total for the project up to $3,700, in addition to all of their support in rallying other people to join the cause. There is now less than $800 left to go.



The students at Whitmore Lake Elementary played a big part in helping design the new structure. Second graders worked with teachers and a playground designer to dream up their ideal playscape. They took accessibility for kids with different abilities and needs into consideration and then created a survey for kindergartners through 6th graders to fill out on what they thought. More information and a link to donate is provided. (JM)