Wixom Road Bridge Open

October 20, 2018

After lengthy detours all summer, the Wixom Road bridge has re-opened.



The project to replace the Wixom Road bridge over the Huron River on the Milford Township and Commerce Township border got underway this summer and re-opened to traffic around 3:30pm Friday. A workzone camera was installed at the site that allowed viewers to watch the progress of the bridge replacement through a link on the Road Commission for Oakland County’s website. The $2.2 million bridge replacement project began July 29th. The project included demolition of the existing bridge, construction of a new single span bridge, guardrail installation and paving of the bridge approaches. Wixom Road was closed at the bridge for the duration of the project. That section of Wixom Road carries 9,750 vehicles daily. The Huron River closed during different periods of time throughout the project, although access was mostly maintained.



The cost of the project was 95% funded through the State of Michigan’s Local Bridge Program, with the remaining 5% covered by the Road Commission. (JM)