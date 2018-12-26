Woman Who Embezzled From Linden Band Boosters Sentenced

December 26, 2018

A Fenton Township woman must pay back funds she embezzled from the Linden Band Boosters.



46-year-old Rochelle Vargas was originally charged with embezzling $1,000 to $19,999; however court records indicate she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of embezzling $200 to $999.99 as an agent or trustee. Vargas, who was the treasurer of the Linden Band Boosters, is said to have embezzled the money from the nonprofit organization between April of 2014 and December of 2016.



Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Genesee County John Potbury confirmed for WHMI that she was sentenced in 67th District Court last month, at which time Judge Mark McCabe ordered Vargas to pay approximately $15,974 in restitution. At the time of her sentencing, she had already paid just over $13,418, bringing her balance to $2,555.72 still owed to the Band Boosters.



Vargas reportedly began making the payments before criminal charges were filed against her. She is scheduled to return to court May 29th of 2019 for a show cause hearing.