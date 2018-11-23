Woman Charged With Bilking Elderly Man Enters Plea

November 23, 2018

A Lansing woman has admitted to charges related to allegations that she stole from an elderly Genoa Township man.



46-year-old Jolyn Suzanne McAllister appeared for a final settlement conference in Livingston County Circuit Court Monday. She pleaded guilty to identity theft and larceny in a building; two of the original four charges levied against her. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of false pretenses $50,000 to $100,000, and uttering and publishing a document affecting real property. McAllister is set to be sentenced January 3rd.



Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an elderly man’s Genoa Township home in January of 2017 on the report of a theft in progress. The victim told deputies that he and McAllister were partners in a property management business when she took $4,500 in cash from his home.



While the cash was recovered, authorities say that further investigation revealed McAllister had signed checks and other legal documents in the victim’s name over a one-year period for more than $50,000.