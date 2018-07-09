Yield Signs Installed At Summit & Bates In City Of Howell

July 9, 2018

New yield signs should help boost safety at a neighborhood intersection in the City of Howell.



The Howell City Council met recently and approved a traffic control order authorizing the placement of yield signs on Summit Street at Bates to control both eastbound and westbound traffic. A citizen had contacted the police and DPW departments, asking why there were no traffic control devices at the intersection. Further investigation revealed there were no signs at the intersection, resulting in Council approving the traffic control order.



The traffic control order for Summit and Bates was approved unanimously, with members Scott Niblock and Steve Manor absent. During discussion at the meeting, a few council members commented on the amount of motorists that regularly ignore yield signs in some of the neighborhoods, including the area known as Piety Hill. (JM)