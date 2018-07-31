Nonresidential Development On The Rise In Livingston County

July 31, 2018

Non-residential development in Livingston County is on the rise according to a recent report.



SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, recently released a report outlining nonresidential development in Southeast Michigan for 2017. Livingston County compiled just under 1.5 million square feet of nonresidential development, both completed and under construction. That represents about 14% of the total for the seven-county region. Industrial development led the way locally, comprising 27% of total development in Livingston County, with medical construction close behind at 26.8% mainly due to the 320,000-square-foot University of Michigan Brighton Health Center, which began construction in 2016 and is set for completion in the next six weeks. That project also vaulted the City of Brighton into the lead for the Livingston County community with the most development at just over 600,000 square feet of total project floor space.



The report notes that although there was a four percent decline in the number of completed projects from 2016 across the region, square footage increased 23%. (JK)