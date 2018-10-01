Tour de Livingston Rolls Into Second Decade

October 1, 2018

This weekend the Howell Rotary Club is inviting bicyclists of all skill levels to take ride through scenic Livingston County for charity.



The Tour de Livingston celebrates 11 years of helping those in need when it kicks off from Mt. Brighton this Sunday. Over $300,000 has been raised for the Livingston County United Way’s Basic Needs Fund through this event during its first 10 years. 7 different routes of varying distances up to 100 miles will take riders through interesting points of attraction like the GM Proving Grounds, Hell, Michigan, and the Howell Farmer’s Market. Returning this year is a family friendly route through Island State Park that is ideal for cyclists with young children or people who are more comfortable in a park setting. Riders for that will begin at Mt. Brighton with the rest of the participants before heading over to Island Lake, and are invited back following the ride for a hot lunch.



Participants riding through any of the state park courses do need a park pass that will be available for purchase on the day of the event. Registration is $50 but sign up before Friday to get $10 off. Cyclists can also sign on to be a jersey rider and pledge to raise $250 for the event. Those who are successful gain complimentary entry, a free long sleeve t-shirt, and a special 11th anniversary Tour jersey designed by Howell High School students. For more information, or to register, go online to www.tourdelivingston.org. (JK)